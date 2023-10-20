The agri-sector currently has a number of exciting jobs in a variety of areas on offer, including several sales and management positions.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including all essential requirements, salary expectations, and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Business development manager

Animal nutrition company Auctus is currently looking for a business development manager for the south of Ireland.

The successful candidate will support the growth of sales to Auctus’ co-ops, agri-merchants and feed mills.

Further duties and responsibilities of this position include:

Working with sales manager to deliver agreed sales, marketing, and account KPIs;

Developing existing business channels and driving new business opportunities;

Managing customer technical queries and communicating these to the sales manager;

Delivering technical presentations and training on product range to customers;

During busy periods, assist in stock management and operational duties as required.

A degree in agricultural science or a similar field and previous sales management experience is preferable but not essential.

Proven sales ability with strong knowledge of animal feeds and nutrition, excellent communication and IT skills, as well as a full, clean driver’s licence is required.

Advertisement

Sustainability and innovation programme manager

The Royal Dublin Society (RDS) is recruiting for a sustainability and innovation programme manager who will be reporting to the deputy chief executive.

The manager will oversee and manage the development and implementation of the revised agriculture and enterprise programmes within the RDS Foundation.

The role will involve programme planning, strategy development and delivery, project management, stakeholder engagement, and impact monitoring.

Applicants must have strong leadership skills, an understanding of sustainable development, and the ability to drive change towards a more viable future.

At least five years’ experience of scientific work in biodiversity, sustainable development goals, biodiversity, energy, climate action, and/or circular economy is required.

Technical sales advisor

Grassland Agro is seeking highly motivated technical sales advisors to join its growing team in the north Cork and west Cork regions.

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of the company’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation, and mineral supplements.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

Advertisement

Develop and maintain relationships with existing and new clients in the agricultural industry;

Develop and maintain relationships with local co-ops and merchants;

Provide technical advice and support to farmers regarding the range of products and soil sustainability programme;

Attend trade shows and other industry events to promote the company’s products and services.

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory experience, a degree in agriculture, agricultural science, or a related field, as well as a driver’s licence is required.

Clothing sales representative

Specialised outdoor clothing and gear company Ridgeline of New Zealand, with markets in the agriculture sector, is looking for a representative in Ireland.

The successful candidate will develop sales strategies and attract new clients, while successfully maintaining and growing relationships with existing clients.

The sales representative will also play a key role in growing the brand within the Irish Market by negotiating with clients, generating leads, qualifying prospects and managing sales.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

Use various customer sales methods to achieve individual sales targets;

Evaluate customer knowledge and needs to build productive relationships;

Travel throughout the territory visiting new and existing customers on a rotational basis;

Attend meetings, sales events, and training to keep abreast of the latest developments;

Provide product training for customers to help them grow sales;

Attend and prepare for trade shows nationally and internationally as and when required.

The ideal candidate will have sales experience in outdoor clothing, agricultural or a similar industry and environment, with a proven record of achieving sales targets.

The sales representative must posses a full repertoire of sales techniques, with a strong understanding of e-commerce and the outdoor/fashion clothing industry.