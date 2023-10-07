A number of jobs are available in the agri-sector right now, covering a number of areas, including sales, machinery, and others.

Agricultural field technician

Farm machinery manufacturer McHale is seeking an agricultural field technician to fill a permanent full-time position.

Key responsibilities will include:

Providing technical support to dealer and customer networks;

Carrying out product demonstrations as and when required;

Providing support in the set up of, and attending, trade exhibitions;

Working as part of a team to provide efficient and effective technical support.

Key requirements for the role will include high self-motivation; experience in a busy agricultural service department or workshop; a strong understanding of hydraulics and electrics; and strong communication, planning and organisational skills.

Sales and technical manager

Feed, fertiliser, and agri-sector inputs supplier Denn Feeds, based in Co. Waterford, is seeking a sales and technical manager.

The successful candidate will be based in Cappoquin serving the business’ customer base and looking for new opportunities.

The requirements for the role are as follows:

A third-level agricultural qualification or similar;

Previous experience in a similar role;

A valid driving licence;

The ability to work as part of a team or independently.

Technical sales advisor

Grassland Agro is currently seeking motivated technical sales advisors to join its growing team in north Co. Cork; counties Limerick and Kerry; Co. Kilkenny, west Co. Down and Co. Armagh; and west Co. Cork.

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of Grassland Agro’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements through local co-ops and merchants.

Further responsibilities of this position include (but are not limited to):

Developing and maintaining relationships with existing and new clients in the agricultural industry;

Developing and maintaining relationships with local co-ops and merchants;

Providing technical advice and support to farmers regarding Grassland Agro’s range of products, and its soil sustainability programme;

Attending trade shows and other industry events to promote the company’s products and services.

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory experience, as well as a degree in agriculture, agricultural science, or a related field is required for this position.

Candidates must also have in-depth knowledge of farming and agricultural products, as well as their applications and benefits. A full driver’s licence is required.

Agri lead, Kilmeaden

Tirlán is currently looking for an individual to fill the role of an agri lead based in Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford.

The successful candidate will assist the branch manager in all duties required to safely and effectively manage the daily branch operations.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

Building close working relationships with customers and to manage their own customer list which will include responsibility for debt collection;

Working closely with the branch manager and local business manager to explore and develop new sales opportunities and to re-engage lapsed customers;

Providing a strong level of agri-technical knowledge to all customers;

Closely monitoring and managing stocks with a strong focus on Tirlán’s core agri-products at the most important times of the year.

Candidates must have extensive agri-technical knowledge and strong communication skills. A person with an agricultural or farming background and a forklift licence is desirable.

Agri hardware sales lead

Tirlán is also currently recruiting for the role of an agri hardware sales lead based in Castlelyons, Co. Cork who will be reporting to the branch manager.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the sales growth of Tirlán’s expanded offering to the agri-sector. Further responsibilities of the role include (but are not limited to):

Being customer-focussed by providing top-quality, fast and efficient service at all times;

Taking responsibility for achieving the annual sales targets for the agri hardware category in-branch;

Managing and taking ownership of stock control in the Centre of Excellence;

Being responsible for the visual merchandising and displays of stock;

Being willing to call customers on promotions and quotations of capital investments on farms.

Experience in a sales environment, and a minimum of five years’ experience working in an agri-business is required. A person with an agricultural or farming background is desirable.

Candidates applying for this position must have a thorough understanding of grants and the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) available to customers.