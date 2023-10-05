The independent Agriculture Appeals Office has launched an online facility to allow farmers to submit appeals in a more accessible way.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “Given the increase in the number of schemes available to farmers and the increased awareness of technologies and use of online systems in farming, I am delighted to learn that the Agriculture Appeals Office [has] provided this facility to further assist farmers in submitting appeals.”

In accordance with the Agriculture Appeals Regulations, an appeal against a decision made by the minister, or an officer of the minister, must be made to the Agriculture Appeals Office within three months of the date of the minister’s decision.

Previously, all appeal applications were submitted in hardcopy either by registered post or by hand.

An online facility is now available where appellants unhappy with a decision may submit an appeal.

The minister noted that “in line with the Agriculture Appeals Act 2001, the Agriculture Appeals Office is obliged to ensure that its functions are performed as efficiently and expeditiously as may be consistent with fairness and natural justice”.

He added that “the online facility will support this endeavour and assist farmers in making a valid and timely appeal”.

Agriculture Appeals Office

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that the move to a paperless system will provide a more user-friendly experience, that is customer-tailored to guide clients through the process, making it faster and more convenient.

It aims to prevent the typical errors that occur on paper applications each year which will help eliminate processing delays caused by incomplete appeals.

According to DAFM, advantages of the online system include:

Built-in warnings which will help to avoid certain errors in lodging an appeal such as highlighting the mandatory information required and providing information pop-outs to guide the user through the process;

Information boxes along the process to explain the various terms;

Once assessed, an acknowledgement, reference number and summary of the completed application is emailed to the appellant;

Includes a facility to authorise representatives of an appellant’s choice to receive a copy of the appeal-related correspondence;

The option to choose various appeal hearing options, e.g., a remote oral hearing, an in-person hearing or to have an appeal determined without an oral hearing;

Online FAQ (frequently asked questions) to assist appellants when completing their appeal;

By submitting an appeal online, the appellant may receive and reply to query letters by email.

The Agriculture Appeals Office was established by the minister for agriculture in 2002 to provide an independent appeals service to farmers who are dissatisfied with decisions of the DAFM concerning designated schemes operated by the department.

The Agriculture Appeals Act 2001, along with the Agriculture Appeals Regulations 2002, as amended, set down the functions of the director and the appeals officers, the decisions that may be appealed and the procedures to be followed in respect of appeals.

Appeals officers are obliged by statute to be independent in the performance of their functions in determining appeals.

The office also provides the administrative support for the statutory Forestry Appeals Committee (FAC).