The value of Irish agricultural output at basic prices increased by 28% (+€2.8 billion) to €12.9 billion in 2022, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It has today (Thursday, October 5) published its Regional Accounts for Agriculture 2022 which shows that the price of all animals increased, and as a result, the value of livestock rose by 14% (+€550 million) to €4.5 billion.

Due to stronger prices, cattle values were up by 17% to €3 billion. Pig volumes fell by 2% but higher prices resulted in the value of pig production rising by 12% to €620 million.

Other livestock and outputs

Sheep were the poorest performing livestock in 2022, with stronger prices (+2%) and a marginal expansion in production volumes resulting in the value of sheep rising by just 3% to €377 million, according to the CSO.

With volumes marginally up (+1%) and prices rising by 3%, the value of horses increased to €315 million.

Despite volumes falling by 4%, poultry values grew by 9% to €204 million due to higher prices (+13%).

Better prices (+47%) and a marginal expansion in production volumes resulted in the value of milk increasing by 48% to €5 billion.

Cereal prices rose by an average of 52% and with volumes up by 6%, the value of cereals grew by 60% to €695 million.

Except for potatoes, where a 12% reduction in volume combined with a 7% rise in prices led to the value of potatoes contracting by 7%, the value of all other crops was higher in 2022.

Overall, the value of total crops increased by 23% to €2.6 billion.

Costs

Intermediate consumption costs grew by 29% (+€1.8 billion) to €7.9 billion. The cost of fertilisers (+100%), energy and lubricants (+37%), and feeding stuffs (+30%) experienced the largest increases.

The impact of the higher value of agricultural outputs tempered by greater costs resulted in agricultural operating surplus rising by 28% to €4.7 billion.

Regional breakdown by CSO

The south-west region of Cork and Kerry accounted for 31% of Irish milk output in 2022, making it the largest milk-producing region in the state, accounting for €1.6 billion in milk output.

Milk generated 55% of the region’s agricultural output according to the CSO data.

Meanwhile, the Border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo) produced 71% of the country’s poultry and 25% of both its sheep and pigs in 2022.

With its high (51%) dependence on livestock, it had the lowest rate of increase in operating surplus, which grew by 18% to €480 million, the CSO stated.

At 18%, the border region had the lowest growth in operating surplus to €480 million, followed closely by the west, which had a growth rate of 19% to €523 million.

It is also interesting to note that the west region had the highest dependency on livestock, which accounted for 52% (€597 million) of the region’s output, and it was also the largest producer of sheep in the state, creating 28% (€105 million) of national output.