The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is calling on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to provide support to farm families whose homes, land and farmyards have been impacted by flooding.

The call follows “the unprecedented deluge of rainfall” as a result of Storm Babet which has hit many parts of the south and southwest in recent days.

The east Cork and west Waterford regions have been particularly impacted with farmers and contractors coming to the aid of neighbours whose properties were under water.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for Dublin and Wicklow which will remain in place until 8:00a.m on Saturday (October 21).

The national forecaster said that the heavy rain will lead to possible flooding, dangerous driving conditions and poor visibility.

Advertisement

A Status Yellow rain warning for Meath and Louth is due to expire at 9:00p.m today.

Flooding

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that Minister McConalogue needs “to act quickly to ease the emotional and financial strain on impacted farm families”.

“This is the last thing farmers needed this year. Many have already been stretched due to delayed farm payments and falling output prices.

“They are facing significant added expense as a result of the recent flooding,” he said.

Farmers are facing increased pressure to rehouse stock in drier locations; dealing with fodder stocks under water/destroyed; and land sown for cereals where the crop has been washed away.

Advertisement

The IFA President also appealed to the banks to take a flexible and understanding approach as farmers grapple with very difficult conditions.

“The forecast into the weekend and early next week is mixed, with more rain to fall in areas that are already saturated. This will only add to the pressure that farmers are experiencing as they work to keep their livestock safe,” he said.

“The floods and heavy rainfall will also effectively put an end to the salvage effort that was harvest 2023.

“There will be crops around the country that simply won’t be harvested this year.

“What has been collected has largely been of lower quality and yields in many parts, meaning little or no returns for cereal growers. Increased targeted interventions are needed,” Cullinan added.