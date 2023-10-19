Senator Tim Lombard has called for flood defence schemes to be processed quicker amid recent flooding this week in parts of the country.

Senator Lombard said that if planned flood defence schemes had been in place in communities in Co. Cork, that homes and businesses would have been saved from the water damage that residents now face.

There has been severe flooding reported in many parts of Co. Cork, with clean-ups happening today (Thursday, October 19) in east Cork and west Waterford.

Locals have thanked farmers and contractors for coming to their assistance.

Further heavy rain is expected overnight in counties Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow rain warning for the three counties from 11:00p.m tonight until 9:00a.m tomorrow.

The heavy bursts of rain or showers along with already waterlogged soils and high river levels are likely to lead to further localised flooding and dangerous travelling conditions.

“Currently what we have are a whole load of hurdles to be overcome before a flood relief scheme can be built in an area where it is clearly needed.

“These include red tape, constant delays, objections, judicial reviews and High Court challenges. It can go on for years, but the weather and climate doesn’t adhere to our slow and crippling mechanism,” Senator Lombard said.

Senator Lombard is working with Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works and the Gaeltacht, Patrick O’Donovan to ensure schemes can be constructed quicker.

Senator Lombard said that Minister O’Donovan has been “very vocal on the obstacles placed in the way of the OPW” in building schemes.

Senator Lombard said the upcoming planning bill, currently being drafted, will help in addressing delays to proposed flood relief schemes and critical infrastructure across the island.

He added that a “primary aim” of the bill is to have decisions made earlier, and quicker and to reduce the number of objections.

“We need to seriously examine the right to object.

“If a piece of infrastructure impacts on local residents, it has to be considered, but someone in Wicklow should not be able to object to a scheme or planning application in Galway – that is ridiculous,” Senator Lombard said.