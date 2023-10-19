Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the southwest of the country overnight.

The national forecaster said there will some downpours in Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 11:00p.m tonight (Thursday, October 19).

The heavy bursts of rain or showers along with already waterlogged soils and high river levels are likely to lead to further localised flooding and dangerous travelling conditions.

The weather warning will remain in place until 9:00a.m on Friday (October 20).

The latest warning follows severe flooding in parts of Cork and Waterford as a result of Storm Babet.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Northern Ireland from 3:00a.m on Friday until 9:00a.m on Saturday (October 21).

It said that showers or longer spells of rain could lead to some disruption, particularly in eastern areas.

The weather forecast for today shows that rain and drizzle will be largely confined to Ulster and Connacht this afternoon.

Elsewhere there will be scattered showers and some bright spells, highest temperatures of 13° to 17° in a light to moderate southeasterly wind.

Tonight, there will be longer spells of rain in the southwest and west, with some heavy falls in places. It will be drier elsewhere with the odd shower.

Temperatures will stay between 10° and 13°, while fog and mist will develop in the calm conditions.

There will be rain in the east and north on Friday morning, some heavy falls could cause localised flooding.

Rain will become persistent across the country later in the day. Northwest winds will be strong on the southwest coast. Temperatures will reach highs of 10° to 12° in the north and 13° to 15° further south.

Met Éireann said that due to the high rainfall amounts over the coming week all soils will remain saturated to waterlogged.