A teenager from Co. Wicklow has been crowned the overall winner of the fourth annual Hereford charity calendar competition.

15-year-old Hannah O’Neill caught the eye of the judges with her drawing of a Hereford calf entitled “Cute as a Button”.

The winning entry was part of the “Creative Calves” category; a new section for this year’s competition which was open those aged 16 and under.

The competition, run by Irish Hereford Prime and the Irish Hereford Breed Society, raises vital funds for an important Irish charity.

All proceeds from this year’s calendar will go directly to the Children’s Health Foundation Ireland at Crumlin Hospital.

The calendar will go on sale from November 1 on the Irish Hereford Prime website.

Charity calendar

The judging process for the photo competition was twofold; a public vote and independent judging panel.

The entries were showcased on the Irish Hereford Breed Society’s Facebook page, with the four category winners being chosen by public vote.

After being shortlisted by the public, Hannah’s drawing was then selected by the panel of judges as the standout image of the competition.

Along with her portrait featuring in the 2024 Hereford charity calendar, the teenager was also presented with €500. online at https://www.irishherefordprime.com/shop/

The calendar will also feature winning submissions from the other three competition categories:

Herefords – The Natural Choice for pedigree Hereford animals;

The HEX Factor for Hereford-cross cattle;

Hereford: An environmentally sustainable breed.

Two entries were selected from each of these categories and awarded first and second place.

Tennyson Egar, operations and account manager at Irish Hereford Prime said the judges had a difficult task given “the sheer number of brilliant entries”.

“They were spoilt for choice and completely blown away by some of the images. However, despite all of the fantastic category winners Hannah’s drawing was extra special.

“It has a sprinkle of magic that made you feel as if her little Hereford calf is about to come to life off the page.

“During the judging process we were amazed and touched to see how people can use their creativity in such a powerful way; to help those that need it most,” he said.

“We have no doubt that all of the children and their families that benefit from the wonderful work carried out by Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin will be so grateful by the skilled efforts of all involved,” Egar added.

Liam Redmond, corporate manager at the Children’s Health Foundation, said they were thrilled with the response to the competition.

“We hope that people will get behind it to support the winners involved and also our patients and their families,” he said.