Former Irish rugby star Seán O’Brien has launched the search for budding photographers and artists for this year’s Hereford charity calendar competition.

Now in its fourth year, the competition, run by Irish Hereford Prime and the Irish Hereford Breed Society, raises vital funds for an important Irish charity.

All proceeds from this year’s charity calendar will go directly to the Children’s Health Foundation, in particular Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The overall competition winner will receive €500, while first and second place in each category will be awarded with €250 and €150 vouchers respectively.

Charity calendar

This year’s competition was recently launched at the farm of Tennyson Egar in Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare.

Egar splits his time between his farming duties and his role as operations and strategic account manager at Irish Hereford Prime.

Leinster rugby’s contact skills coach Sean O’Brien, who is also a member of Irish Hereford Prime, said he was delighted to help launch this year’s competition, which includes several new categories.

“For this year’s calendar competition, we’ve decided to shake things up a little by adding the ‘Creative Calves’ category, which is open to children and teens aged 16 and under.

“We’re inviting entrants to draw, paint or sketch a Hereford animal and use all of their creativity in support of their peers undergoing treatment, and recovering at Crumlin Children’s Hospital,” he said. L-R: Adrianna Egar (8), Katie Mc Carville (10), Jack Mc Carville (4), Erika Egar (5) and former Irish rugby star and Irish Hereford Prime member, Seán O’Brien Image: Jeff Harvey

Liam Redmond, corporate manager at the Children’s Health Foundation, added that they were thrilled to be chosen as this year’s charity partner for the calendar competition.

“Being creative through photography or drawing is a great outlet for people of all ages,” he said.

There are three other additional categories in the competition this year:

Herefords – The Natural Choice: pedigree Hereford animals, all cows, heifers, bulls, calves accepted;

The HEX Factor: Hereford cross cattle (male or female) in their natural environment;

Hereford: An Environmentally Sustainable Breed which showcases how farmers care for the environment.

The competition is now open for entries, images can be uploaded on the Irish Hereford Prime website until Friday, September 15.

An independent judge will shortlist the entries in each category, the shortlisted photos will then be up for public vote online from September 22- October 1.

Winners will be announced at the beginning of October, with the charity calendar due to go on sale in early November.