Dairy farms are entering into the latter end of the lactation for 2023, so now is a good time to assess cows’ body condition score (BCS).

At this point, for the most part, cows should be in reasonable condition.

But it has been a challenging grazing season and so it is possible that some cows may be under-conditioned heading into the autumn.

BCS

The aim is to have cows in a BCS of 3.0 at drying-off, as this will ensure that they are in the correct condition at calving.

But improving condition takes time and if cows are in a low BCS now, it may be good to start looking at improving this now rather than waiting for them to be dry.

Farmers should discuss options with their vet to determine the best methods of improving condition in these cows.

Assessment

When assessing a cow’s BCS, the key areas to check are the fat cover over the loin, plates, and pin bones of the pelvis and tail areas. This assessment should be done by hand.

Cows can be graded on a scoring system of between one and five:

Score 1: Individual transverse processes are fairly sharp to the touch and there is no fat around the tail head. Hip bones, tail head and ribs are visually prominent;

Score 2: Transverse processes can be identified individually when touched, but feel rounded rather than sharp. There is some tissue cover around the tail head and over the hip bones. Individual ribs are no longer obvious;

Score 3: Transverse processes can only be felt with firm pressure. Areas either side of the tail head have a fat cover that is felt easily;

Score 4: Fat cover around the tail head is evident as slight ’rounds’, and is soft to touch. Transverse processes cannot be felt even with firm pressure. Folds of fat are developing over the ribs;

Score 5: Bone structure is no longer noticeable, and the animal present a ‘blocky’ appearance. Tail head and hip bones are almost completely buried in fat, and folds of fat are apparent over the ribs. Transverse processes are completely covered by fat, and the animal’s mobility is impaired.

Everyone will score cows differently, but it is important that each farmer’s method of scoring is consistent.

Being consistent is key, as it ensures that cows have fair scores at each check.