Carrigallen Mart in Co. Leitrim hosted a special suckler sale of 30 in-calf and calved heifers on Monday (July 31).

The special sale was hosted on behalf of local farmer Anthony Mimna, who is the owner of Bovanto Livestock, and included in the lots was one pedigree Simmental in-calf heifer, three Pedigree Charolais in-calf heifers and three cow-calf teams.

The top price lot on the evening was Lot 3 and 3A, an October 19-born Belgian Blue-cross, sold with her January 2023-born Limousin bull calf at foot. The calf was sired by Ewdenvale Ivor and the duo sold for €4,650. This Belgian Blue-Charolais-cross heifer in calf to EBY and due in November sold for €2,600 This Belgian Blue-Parthenaise cross heifer in calf to EBY and due in November sold for €2,550

Selling at €3,700 was Lot 14, a Belgian Blue-Charolais-cross heifer scanned in calf to EBY and due in October.

The average sale price was €2,600 and mart manager Helen Kells said there was huge interest both online and ringside with a large crowd of farmers in attendance at the sale to view the cattle.

The sale this week marks Bovantos’ first production sale of breeding suckler heifers and the vendor is confident of having additional sales such as this again in the future.

According to the catalogue from the sale, the main ambition of Bovanto Livestock is “the sourcing and supplying of top-quality beef-bred heifers”.

These heifers are sourced from all over Ireland and “include a wide range of heifers to suit every need from beef breeds that will produce top-quality show calves or just top-end weanlings calves to increase a farmers’ profitability.”

Carrigallen Mart is set to host another special suckler sale of 60 in-calf heifers belonging to Herbie Griffith at the end of this month on Saturday, August 26.