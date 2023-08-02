A well-known agri-business has gotten behind All-Ireland Senior Camogie finalists, Waterford to provide sponsorship as they head to Croke Park this weekend.

It is Waterford’s first appearance in an All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final since 1945 and Green Acre Marketing has provided its support to one particular player for The Déise as they face off against Cork on Sunday, August 6.

Sarah Morrissey, who plays with the An Rinn club in west Waterford, said she is deeply appreciative of the backing Green Acre has provided during her debut season at senior level.

“The support has been amazing,” 23-year-old forward said. “The amount of companies that have come on board this year, including Green Acre Marketing, has allowed us to prepare in the best way possible. And that backing has helped us to reach an All-Ireland Final. It’s been brilliant.”

Born and reared on the family farm in Ballinacourty, on the outskirts of Dungarvan, Sarah’s childhood summers were spent “picking spuds and milking cows – and it was nice to be pretty much outside for the whole of the summer. I suppose it might also have been my introduction to strength and conditioning training”.

Having played a little camogie, “but mostly football”, in primary school, Sarah’s camogie skills were developed in the colours of neighbouring An Rinn, which was where her ‘grá’ for the game flourished.

“When I was in Third Year in the Friary [St. Augustine’s College], our first camogie team was established and I really got into it. I then went out to play in Ring and it’s gone pretty well for me since.”

Having played for the Waterford Junior team since the age of 17, Sarah has enjoyed her elevation into senior ranks.

Waterford Camogie’s Sarah Morrissey, pictured with Green Acre Marketing, managing director Aileen Barron

“It’s been a big step up this year but all the girls have been so nice and it’s great to be training at the highest level – it’s been a fantastic year so far for us and it’s great to be part of it,” she added.

“In the last few minutes of the All-Ireland semi-final against Tipp, we were all sat in the stands, holding hands – we could barely look given how nervous we all were. But when that final whistle blew, sure we bolted out onto the pitch, screaming and hugging.

“To be all together, celebrating that moment, was so special.”

Green Acre Marketing managing director Aileen Barron said she was delighted to support Sarah as part of the corporate effort supporting the group, which is managed by Sean Power.

“As a former Waterford player, the forward advance of camogie throughout the city and county over the past decade or so has been so satisfying,” she said.

“The character the team showed to recover the way they did against Tipperary to reach this Sunday’s final showed how far this group has come and how determined they were to surpass what they achieved last year.

“Farming and Gaelic Games go hand in hand and represent the lifeblood of every rural community. Green Acre Marketing is proud to sponsor Sarah, who hails from an agricultural background and is readily familiar with the year-round commitment that both farming and sport requires of its practitioners.

“Whether you’re in the yard or out on the pitch, there are always days when going the extra mile can make all the difference.”

Established in in 2013 by Aileen Barron, Green Acre Marketing provides marketing services to companies which form the backbone of Irish agri-business.

It also supports large international brands in both the UK and Europe.