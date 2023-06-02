Specialised marketing firm Green Acre Marketing has appointed well-known print journalist and broadcaster Dermot Keyes as its PR and communications manager.

The Waterford-based marketing firm is well-known nationally throughout the agri-business sector where it said supports companies which form the backbone of the Irish agri-business landscape, while also supporting major international brands drawn from across Europe.

Speaking about the appointment, Green Acre Marketing’s managing director Aileen Barron said: “We are really delighted with the appointment of Dermot to the team. Dermot’s career has been built around seeking out distinctive content and telling in-depth stories.

“We work with many inspirational clients so we’re looking forward to having Dermot on board to support them with communicating their story.”

Dermot Keyes

Former journalist and broadcaster

Dermot Keyes, who has worked in print journalism since 1999 and was also a broadcaster, said he is looking forward to joining Green Acre Marketing’s dynamic, front-footed team.

“People have always been at the heart of the stories that I’ve been most energised by,” he said.

“And the opportunity that this new role presents me with, to share further stories with an engaged, informed audience across a range of formats is something that I am really looking forward to embracing.

“Agri-business is fundamental to the prosperity of both the rural and national economy, employing over 170,000 people across almost 700 businesses which collectively export to over 160 countries worldwide.

“There’s a deep well of stories within Green Acre Marketing’s client base that we’re going to draw from, showcase and champion. And I can’t wait to get started.”

This is noted as one of many appointments being made in Green Acre Marketing over the coming months.

“Agri-businesses are aware that they need to be prepared to tell their own story. Agriculture is not only hugely important to our economy but has a lot of good coming from it and this story needs be told through clear communication,” Aileen Barron stated.