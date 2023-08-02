Farmers affected by flooding from the River Shannon are asking for compensation after what one farmer described as “hundreds of acres” lost.

Farmer and contractor, Michael Dunning first noticed the Shannon rising about two weeks ago.

He immediately notified his clients in the area and started cutting and baling silage.

“It was like an emergency trying to get some of the fodder out,” Dunning said. Source: Michael Dunning

Although farmers tried their best to salvage grass, Dunning told Agriland there were “hundreds and hundreds of acres lost”.

He estimated that about 10,000 bales were lost between Shannonbridge and the Roscommon side of Athlone.

Source: Michael Dunning

“I know one particular farmer who has lost all his land. The Shannon has pushed onto his pasture land, so he’ll have to start selling off cattle,” Dunning said.

Dunning, along with others, has been asking unaffected farmers in the area if they have extra grass to spare, they may consider giving it to farmers like the described case.

Advertisement

“This is down to bad management,” he continued.

Source: Michael Dunning

“We can’t stop the rain, but we can control the Shannon a lot better than we used to be able,” Dunning said.

Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) west region chair, Eoin Donnelly has been calling for compensation from the ESB if it couldn’t prove the company did not cause the flooding.

Shannon management

Source: Eoin Donnelly

The ESB outlined that management of flood risk on the River Shannon is led by the OPW, through the Shannon Flood Risk State Agency Coordination Group.

It stated that the ESB shares its expertise with the group and other stakeholders.

The ESB told Agriland that in order to mitigate flooding of the Shannon Callows, it “progressively closed sluices at Athlone, in accordance with its regulations and guidelines”.

By July 14, all sluices were closed, according to the ESB.

Donnelly claims that this strategy of closing sluices was the “correct move”.

Advertisement

He said that opening Meelick Weir by Waterways Ireland is the “real issue”.

“The high risk strategy is holding water at high levels during the summer to allow pleasure craft extra navigation area on the river and lake network. When it rains water is already high and flooding occurs,” Donnelly said.

Source: Eoin Donnelly

Predicted water levels by the ESB, based on the latest Met Éireann forecast, show that approximately 27mm of rain is forecast for the Shannon catchment to Lough Allen over the next few days.

Approximately 19mm of rain is forecast for the Shannon catchment from Lough Allen to Lough Ree.

And, approximately 24mm of rain is forecast for the Shannon catchment from Lough Ree to Lough Derg.

The Shannon Flood Risk State Agency Coordination Group is currently progressing a number of collaborative initiatives including:

Developing a long-term strategic maintenance programme to halt the deterioration of the Shannon;

Identifying short-term targeted maintenance activities for individual locations;

Trialing the lowering of the levels on Lough Allen;

Assessing further possible measures to address flood risk on the Shannon Callows.

The group has met on 10 occasions to date, and has conducted an audit of the roles and responsibilities of state agency organisations.

Agriland is awaiting a response from the OPW about the matter.