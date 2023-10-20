Kuhn Farm Machinery has extended its range of mechanical combination seed drills with the launch of the Sitera 100 series.

Within this new range there are three models with a variety of coulter and seeding unit options – depending on application and the customers requirements.

All of the models have a 3m working width and either 24 rows at 12.5cm intervals, or 20 rows, each 15cm apart.

The key difference between each model, which are the 310, 320 and 330, is the type of coulter arrangement fitted to the individual machines.

The Sitera 310 can be fitted with Suffolk coulters; the Sitera 320 models feature a single disc coulter, while the Sitera 330 has Kuhn’s Seedflex 100 distribution seeding head, with double disc coulters arranged over two rows on a parallelogram and press wheel set-up.

Having these three options offers users the choice of a basic or more advanced seed placement to better suit their farming operation or budget.

Fewer horses needed

Power requirement is by no means excessive, as the range is aimed at tractors from 100hp up to 250hp and they are compatible with a number of the company’s power harrows which feature different rollers or tines to adapt to various soil types and working conditions.

Each seed drill has a 600L hopper, with the seeding unit fixed to the roller of the power harrow.

The design positions the weight closer to the tractor, allowing a closer centre of gravity to the tractor allowing it to be handled by smaller tractors. The Kuhn Sitera 310 is the base model and comes with Suffolk coulters

The Sitera drills feature Kuhn’s Helica volumetric helical spline metering unit. However, users who would wish to increase the use can add an electrically-driven version on the Sitera.

This allows easier setup via an automatic calibration button; or manual adjustment of seed application rate from the tractor cab (using the terminal); or automatically via GPS.

Automatic seed control during headland turns via section control is also an option.

Controlling the Sitera

In-cab controls for non-Isobus tractors include Kuhn’s VT 30, CCI 800 or CCI 1200 terminals, which are are also used operators wanting to keep Isobus and tractor functions separate.

The VT 30 offers metering and drive wheel monitoring, tramline control, work records and a low-level seed sensor.

In the UK, prices start at £17,135 (€19,690) for the Sitera 320 M at 15cm row spacings.