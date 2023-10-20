Community and voluntary groups paying high energy bills have received a boost following an announcement from the government today (Friday, October 20).

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State Joe O’Brien announced the sixth and final tranche of successful applicants to the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS).

Under this final tranche, which is worth €78,991, an additional 30 organisations from across the community and voluntary sector will receive a one-off contribution towards the increased energy costs they faced in 2022.

Hundreds of groups have already benefitted under the scheme, which was launched in response to the rising cost of energy and the impact it is having on the sector.

Payments will issue to the organisations immediately, and the funding announced today brings the total number of organisations supported under the initiative to 876, with over €1.42 million now disbursed.

Funding for community groups

Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted today to announce the final tranche of successful applicants under the CVESS.

“While the grants may be small in nature, I hope they will give valuable breathing space to groups that form the backbone of our communities, delivering essential services and supports and providing facilities to communities all over Ireland,” the minister said.

Among the successful applicants announced today are:

Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise Centre in Co. Donegal (€4,260);

Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre in Co. Dublin (€7,186);

TSP Suil Ar Aghai CLG in Co. Roscommon (€3,256);

Whitechurch and Waterloo Community Association CLG in Co. Cork (€3,286).

Minister Joe O’Brien added: “This scheme was about ensuring support to community and voluntary organisations of all shapes and sizes that might have fallen through the net of other schemes.

“Over the course of the six tranches, the scheme has given tailored assistance to small local halls and to large, national organisations.

“I hope that this announcement of funding will help these 30 organisations to continue their vital work,” he added.

This initiative forms part of a range of measures introduced in Budget 2023 to meet higher energy costs for households, businesses and community organisations.

“My department is consistently working in partnership with the community and voluntary sector, working together to respond to needs and challenges, I look forward to continuing this commitment,” Minister Humphreys added.