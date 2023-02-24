Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien, have today (Friday, February 24) announced funding to support 134 community groups with their energy bills.

Under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS), small grants are provided to community groups, development associations, and volunteer-led organisations.

Hundreds of groups have already benefitted under the scheme, which was launched last year in response to the rising cost of energy and the impact it is having on the sector.

Today, a further 134 groups are to receive grants as part of an overall investment of almost €189,000.

Payments will issue to the organisations immediately.

Energy bills

The funding announced today brings the total number of organisations supported under the initiative to 552, with over €705,000 now disbursed, according to the ministers.

The successful applicants include:

Clare – Kilrush Amenity Trust: €4,160;

Cork – Comhaltas Cosanta Gaeltachta Chuil Aodha Teoranta: €2,918;

Roscommon – Enterprise Castlerea: €3,989;

Galway – Galway Rape Crisis Centre: €2,731.

Announcing the funding during a visit to Enterprise Castlerea in Roscommon, Minister Humphreys said: “Although the winter months are behind us, energy bills remain high and this is posing particular challenges for our community and voluntary sector.

“The grants being announced today may be small in nature, but they will give a bit of breathing space for groups that deliver essential services, supports and facilities to communities all over Ireland.

“Today’s investment means that over 550 groups have now been helped under this scheme, which remains open for applications until March 24.”

Minister Humphreys said she is also extending the scheme to Section 39 organisations.

Minister O Brien added: “I hope the funding announced today, together with the expansion of the scheme will go some way to addressing the current pressures brought by increased energy costs and enable the organisations to get on with providing vital services and supports.

“The inclusion of section 39 organisations will ensure that these organisations are treated on an equal basis as all other organisations in the sector.

“Further tranches of funding will follow shortly. We are also keeping the application process open until March 24 to give all eligible groups in the voluntary and community sector the opportunity to apply for support.”

The ministers also confirmed that the scheme is now open to incorporated community and voluntary organisations or charities who have been refused support under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), on the grounds that they are engaged in passive trade.

Such organisations can apply in the normal way, providing confirmation from the Revenue Commissioners that they are ineligible under TBESS.