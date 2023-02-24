No injuries have been reported as a result of a collision involving a tractor in the southeast of the country, Gardaí have said.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision involving a single vehicle, which occurred at around 9:30p.m yesterday (Thursday, February 23) in Co. Wexford.

The incident occurred in the Edermine area of Enniscorthy.

Gardaí confirmed that the vehicle involved was a tractor.

“No injuries were reported as a result of this collision,” a Garda statement confirmed.

Also in Co. Wexford this week, one person died and a number of other people received serious injuries in a collision that also involved a tractor.

A man aged in his 40s – the driver of one vehicle – was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services after the three-vehicle incident on the N25 in Ballinaboula near New Ross.

This collision occurred at around 7:10p.m on Wednesday (February 22). As well as the tractor, two cars were involved in the incident.

Two juvenile females were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The two drivers of the other vehicles – both males aged in their 70s and 30s – were taken to the same hospital, where they were also treated for serious injuries.

These were the only injuries reported in relation to this incident, Gardaí said. The scene of the accident was examined by forensic collision investigators.

Appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam), and were travelling along the road in question between 6:40p.m and 7:15p.m are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station, the Garda confidential line, or any Garda station.

Also this month, two men died following a crash between a livestock lorry and car in Co. Mayo.

The incident occurred near Facefield on the N60 road between Claremorris and Balla at around 11:50p.m on February 1.

Gardaí attended the scene, and the two occupants of the car, both men in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.