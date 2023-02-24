The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a chicken product sold by retailer, Iceland, amid salmonella concerns.

The product is the Iceland Cook from Frozen Creamy Garlic Chicken Breasts in Blankets; pack size: 410g. The country of origin in Poland and the batch best before date is August 15, 2023.

In a warning the FSAI stated: “The above batch of Iceland Cook from Frozen Creamy Garlic Chicken Breasts in Blankets is being recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.

“Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.”

Image: FSAI

Salmonella

According to the FSAI, people infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The FSAI has requested that retailers remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch. If the chicken has already been consumed, cooking should remove the risk.

Raw chicken should always be handled hygienically when defrosting and preparing it, and also cooked thoroughly before eating it, the FSAI added.