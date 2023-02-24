The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has criticised a further delay to payments under the Hen Harrier Scheme.

Denis Drennan, the association’s deputy president, said today (Friday, February 24) that 2022 payments due to those farmers eligible under the scheme are now headed towards their fourth delay.

Drennan, who also serves as chairperson of the association’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee, said that the ICMSA has received “numerous complaints” from affected farmers.

“This doesn’t bode well for the efforts being made by so many bodies to convince farmers that their efforts at preservation and biodiversity would be recognised and rewarded.”

Drennan said: “It’s a very straightforward chronology but quite concerning also. Hen Harrier Scheme payments were due to be paid out in December 2022. They weren’t. Then they were promised in January. That didn’t happen either. Then February. Still no sign.

Advertisement

“Now, as we head into March, farmers are being told that it could be another three to four weeks before the payments are sent to the ‘Hen Harrier team’ for onwards payment to farmers,” Drennan added.

According to the ICMSA deputy president, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has told the ICMSA and enquiring farmers that the delay is down to technical issues, with “no more elaboration than that”.

“We don’t think that’s really acceptable, and would just point out that if we are to look at these matters with the urgency which we are told is required, then we think that something like the same urgency would need to be shown by the department when it comes to holding up their end of the deal.

“The work has been done by farmers, the terms and conditions have been observed, and the results are there to be observed. Now it’s time for the farmers to receive the payments due to them last December, and there can’t be any more excuses,” Drennan added.