A major expansion of walking trails across the country will see more farmers and landowners involved in opening the countryside to walkers, cyclists and tourists.

Funding of €2.4 million will be used to develop 70 new walking trails nationwide over the next two years, the Department of Rural and Community Development has said.

The department aims to work with over 2,500 farmers as the number of walking trails will increase from 80 to 150 in total to boost outdoor recreation and rural tourism.

Farmers and other landowners will receive funding to maintain the trails that travel through their holdings. At present, 2,200 farmers or landowners are already part of the Walks Scheme.

Announcing the funding today (Friday, February 24), Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said Ireland’s walkways and outdoor trails attract millions of visitors every year.

“This is all about partnering with farmers and landowners to open up the countryside – benefitting our walkers, hikers, cyclists and tourists alike.

“There are already 2,200 farmers and landowners involved in the scheme and I want to thank them for facilitating access to these fantastic trails,” the minister said.

As part of the funding announcement, Minister Humphreys has also launched a call for expressions of interest to participate in the scheme.

Walking trails

The expansion will focus on counties which have few or no trails approved under the Walks Scheme to ensure all counties have high-quality trails for tourists and local communities alike, she said.

The scheme was launched in 2008 and is administered by 20 local development companies (LDCs) which deliver the scheme in their area on behalf of the department.

Expressions of interest must be made through LDCs in respect of trails that are eligible for inclusion in the scheme until the closing date on Friday, June 23.

The department emphasised that it is essential that any expression of interest is developed based on direct engagement with the relevant trail management organisation and landholders.

Minister Humphreys is also committed to reviewing the current number of 21 rural recreation officers funded by the department to deliver the Walks Scheme.