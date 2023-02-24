The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is set to host workshops across Northern Ireland next week to update growers on the performance of current fungicides.

Speakers at the events will be Steven Kildea of Teagasc and Michelle Nuttall of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The workshop locations and times will be:

Monday, February 27, at 7:30p.m – Roepark Resort, Limavady, Co. Derry;

Tuesday, February 28, at 2:00p.m – CAFRE’s Greenmount campus, Co. Antrim;

Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30p.m – Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch, Co. Down.

Fungicide sprays make up close to half of the agrochemical cost on most cereal crops in Ireland’s wet maritime climate, according to Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Advertisement

The aim of the workshops is to teach and inform growers about the correct products to use at the right times to protect yield crops.

CAFRE said growers face complications from both the ongoing shifts in sensitivity of the disease to the active ingredients available, and also from the constant change in availability of active ingredients.

The cereal fungicides workshop at the CAFRE Greenmount campus and the workshop in Ballynahinch will feature a quick update on the progress of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme by Aveen McMullan of CAFRE.

CAFRE trip abroad

CAFRE and DAERA are also leading a Farm Innovation Visit (FIV), in partnership with Farm Ed, to England, and farmers in Northern Ireland that are interested in attending have until 4:00p.m on Monday (February 27) to apply via the CAFRE website.

Advertisement

To purpose of the visit, which is to the Northeast Cotswolds Farmer Cluster, is to learn more about on-farm biodiversity.

There are 15 spots up for grabs on the visit, however if there is sufficient interest in the trip, subsequent trips will take place in 2023.

Applications are invited from one member or employee of a farm business that has over three hectares, is over 18-years-old on the application date and is not in full-time education.

To increase the benefits that come from the trip, all applicants must identify a group of farmers that they will share their findings with when they return.