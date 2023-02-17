Farmers in Northern Ireland are being offered an opportunity to travel to the Northeast Cotswolds Farmer Cluster in England to learn more about on-farm biodiversity.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will lead a Farm Innovation Visit (FIV) in partnership with Farm Ed.

The farm cluster being visited includes the FAI research farms near Oxford, Whittingdon Lodge farm in the Cotswolds hills and mixed arable and grassland farms at Conygree farm as well as Farm Ed itself.

Farmers interested in participating should complete the application form on CAFRE’s website before the closing date of Monday, February 27, 2023.

The trip will provide farmers with the opportunity to meet other members of the Northeast Cotswolds Farmer Cluster who, between their 70 members, manage 22,000ha.

DAERA and CAFRE said that while the landscape, soils and climate are different to Ireland, the approaches to farming will give participants the chance to focus on innovative ways of maintaining and enhancing biodiversity that can be adapted to Northern Irish farms.

The farming cluster group aims to manage land in a viable and sustainable way in response to changes within the English farm support schemes.

Applications

Applications are invited from one member or employee of a farm business that has over three hectares, is over 18-years-old on the application date and is not in full-time education.

Fifteen places are available for the trip and these will be allocated with preference to those who meet the criteria, DAERA said. Silas Hedley-Laurence, Farm manager of FAI farms at Oxford. Image: DAERA

To increase the benefits that come from the trip, all applicants must identify a group of farmers that they will share their findings with when they return.

DAERA and CAFRE said if there is sufficient interest in the trip, subsequent trips will take place in 2023.

The Farm Innovation Visit Scheme, which is part of the NI Rural Development Programme, will cover the costs associated with setting up the visit, accommodation, travel outside of Northern Ireland and meals when in Great Britain.

Participants will be expected to meet any additional costs.