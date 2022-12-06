The success of the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy 2023-2027 relies on the recognition of landowners, hill farming chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Caillin Conneely has said.

Speaking after the launch by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, he said it’s a positive first step in addressing landowners’ concerns about access to land for recreational use.

The strategy addresses that some people do not behave in a responsible manner when visiting the outdoors, causing issues for landowners including livestock worrying by dogs.

Dog control has therefore been included in the action plans aimed at raising awareness on responsible behaviour in the outdoors set out in the strategy.

While recreational activities can bring huge economic benefits for rural communities, the IFA hill farming chair said:

“The role of the landowner should not be diminished compared to those accessing private land for recreational use. Without private landowners’ consent, users would not be able to access these spaces for recreational use.”

‘Outdoor recreation’ comprises physical activities that take place in the natural environment, such as walking, canoeing, mountain biking, orienteering and wild swimming.

The five-year strategy aims to provide an overarching framework for the growth and development of outdoor recreation in Ireland, delivering economic and health benefits.

Outdoor recreation

Minister Humphreys also announced plans to further expand the National Walks Scheme to 150 trails by the end of 2024. However, no funding has yet been outlined to facilitate the expansion.

The current scheme has been in existence for almost 14 years and developed tourism in peripheral and other rural areas throughout the country, Conneely said.

He added that the expansion will be a valuable support to farmers in the creation of walking routes, and provide a significant boost to farm incomes for those participating.

“There are 52 trails out of 80 up and running on the scheme, with workplans currently being developed for more. The IFA is insisting that the previous commitment to extend the scheme to 80 must be delivered without further delay.

“This would bring the total number of farmers and landowners involved in the scheme to 2,400,” according to the IFA hill farming chair.

The national strategy has been developed by Comhairle na Tuaithe, on which IFA participate, in conjunction with the Department of Rural and Community Development.