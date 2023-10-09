As alternatives to ploughing gain popularity, implement makers, such as Kuhn Farm Machinery, are having to build flexibility into their machines to ensure that they fit into the myriad cropping systems that are now being used.

The company has just launched a new folding 4.5m power harrow, known as the HR 4530 RCS, that can be equipped with a choice of new seeding units for different crops, and full hydraulic adjustment.

Ready for 300hp

This new unit replaces the HR 4504 DR and is the smallest model in Kuhn’s range of folding power harrows.

It is suited to tractors up to 300hp and features hydraulic adjustment of seeding depth and levelling bar as standard. The new power harrow can still be used as a standalone implement

To help prevent overheating, the central Duplex gearbox is equipped with an automatic oil cooler while a torque limiter protects the entire driveline from overloading.

The gearbox also features changeable gearwheels to alter the speed of the rotors to suit the working conditions.

Fast-fit Durakhun tines with a carbide coating are standard, with optional Durakarb tines offering a harder wearing tungsten carbide plate.

Coulter bars from Kuhn

The modular design allows the choice of two coulter bars to be fixed on the roller frame of the HR 4530 RCS.

This maintains the centre of gravity close to the tractor and reduces the rear lift requirement. When seeding, the power harrow can be matched to the company’s TF 1512 front hopper

A constant seeding depth can be maintained regardless of the power harrow working depth thanks to a new BTFR 4530 cereal coulter bar which offers row spacings of 12.5cm (36 rows) or 15cm (30 rows).

Vistaflow valves are optional on all rows. This is said to improve seed blockage monitoring and allow universal tramlining, which establishes tramlines by shutting individual rows, even when the working widths of the drill and sprayer are not compatible.

Sowing maize

If customers are looking for a compatible toolbar for maize sowing, Kuhn offers a new Kosma CSM precision seeding bar that has six rows across the 4.5m width, spaced at 75cm.

This new combination is 25cm shorter than a conventional setup, and once again helps bring the centre of gravity closer to the tractor.

Kuhn’s existing TF 1512 Isobus-equipped front tank can be used with the above seeding combinations as either a seed delivery unit for the BTFR 4530, or fertiliser hopper for the Kosma CSM.

As standard, the TF 1512 is a 1,500L tank, but a 500L extension can be added.