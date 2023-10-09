New opportunities for younger and older farmers are the main concerns that farmers want addressed in Budget 2024, due to be announced tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, October 10).

Agriland attended the bullock and calf sale at Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath today (Monday, October 9), to garner famers’ views on what the main issues for them are.

Farmer Eamon Gillic said that those receiving pensions are “finding it very difficult to survive”, due to high inflation rates.

He said he wants to see an increase in pension funds and similar help with electric bills that was seen before.

He added that the farming sector is the “backbone of Irish society” and needed support from Budget 2024.

Advertisement

Another farmer, Michael Farrelly agreed that further investment is needed in pension funds.

“The old age pensioners are the only people that are completely at the mercy of the government,” he said.

He said as dairy farms get bigger, beef farmers are not “making a living”.

“There’s very few young people getting into beef. The future of farming is young people and there’s very little to encourage young people into farming,” Farrelly added.

One farmer, Chris Gibbney told Agriland that he would be looking for new opportunities that would give further choices to young farmers.

Advertisement

He said he want to see investment in anaerobic digestion in tomorrow’s budget announcement.

“We can still farm livestock if we want to, you don’t have to put your whole farm into it, you can put a small part in,” Gibbney said.

Farmer William Black said that he would like to see young farmers given grants to buy machinery.

“Farming is on its knees for young people and old people,” Black added.