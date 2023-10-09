An MEP has called for rural Ireland not to be “overlooked” in Budget 2024, which will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday, October 10).

Speaking today in advance of the budget, Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh has said that the government has a responsibility to invest in the future of rural Ireland, and called for “substantial” funding for improved infrastructure and resources for the regions of Ireland.

Walsh said that the government needs to “reduce the obvious and disappointing regional inequality”.

“The west and northwest region, for example, is considered to be in transition and continues to be neglected in terms of funding.”

The Midlands-Northwest MEP cited the European Commission’s Regional Competitiveness Index 2022, which found that the northern and western region of Ireland underperformed in infrastructure, innovation capabilities, market size, and business sophistication.

Advertisement

Of the 234 regions examined in the index, the eastern and midlands region (which includes Dublin) was ranked 24, the southern region was ranked 90, while the midlands and western region was ranked 113.

“These inequalities need to be addressed,” Walsh said, drawing attention to a number of infrastructure products that “desperately need to be progressed” in the west and northwest.

“We need to see progress on the N17, on the long-awaited Western Rail Corridor, on rail connectivity to Donegal, and that’s just for starters.”

“What we need, and what the region deserves right now, is a policy of positive discrimination to rejuvenate the west and northwest. There are many projects that have been identified and committed to in the Regional Development Plan, and it’s time we moved forward on these,” Walsh added.

The MEP said that delivering on these projects would ensure “greater regional autonomy” for the area.

Advertisement

She called on Minister for Finance Michael McGrath to provide the necessary resources to enable the development of “thriving and resilient” rural communities.

“Rural Ireland has long been neglected and it’s time we shouted stop. Our communities, our farmers, our businesses and our people deserve better.

“Last year’s budget did not deliver the necessary resources for the many infrastructural projects that are so badly needed, nor did it deliver in terms of regional development, the backing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, and the overall provisions for better connected and supported rural communities,” Walsh said.

She added: “We talk about wanting to ensure the future of communities all across our country, but young people are continuing to leave in their droves.”

The MEP called on the government to provide investment “to make rural Ireland Ireland a realistic and attractive option for workers and for businesses”.