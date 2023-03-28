The Rural Independent Group of TDs has accused Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue of dithering when it comes to bringing forward supports for sheep farmers.

The group has renewed its call on the government to bring forward an aid package to support the sheep sector which has been “severely impacted by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and Brexit”.

Prices for sheep farmers remain 70c/kg behind last year as input costs continue to soar, the TDs said.

Rural Independents

Deputy Mattie McGrath, leader of the Rural Independent Group, has once again called on the Minister Charlie McConalogue, to urgently intervene.

“With lamb prices nearly €16 behind last year’s levels, sheep farmers are heading towards a critical situation if immediate action is not taken by the minister.

“Sheep farmers from across the country have contacted us to express the shocking reality that their margins have been obliterated.

“In fact, the Teagasc data points to a plummeting by an astounding 81% to a measly €7/ewe in 2022. Without immediate government support, the situation will be even more dire in 2023,” the Tipperary TD said. Deputy Mattie McGrath

The Rural Independents said that supports for sheep farmers should be built upon a €30/ewe payment “to maintain the sustainability of this low-income vulnerable farming sector”.

“It is unacceptable for the minister to dither and take so long to commit to making any intervention to support this sector, which sustains 36,000 farms across some of the country’s most challenging land types.

“The substantial Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund is available to be utilised to support such sectors as the sheep sector. The negative consequences of Brexit have a significant impact on the sheep sector, paving the way for funds to be made available.

“The drawn-out failure of the minister to address this crisis is leading to ongoing losses and acute financial strain on sheep farmers,” McGrath said.

Last week, Minister McConalogue acknowledged that there is a “real challenge in the sheep sector at the moment” but he did not confirm if there will be an immediate rescue package for the sheep sector.

The minister told Agriland that he had “his budget for the year” but that he had “tasked” his officials at the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) to “assess what capacity he might have to do extra for the sheep sector”.