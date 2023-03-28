The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is today (Wednesday, March 28) bringing a memo to Cabinet recommending that the fines for owners who fail to control their dogs is doubled.

The report also calls on the government to hire 40 new dog wardens across the country.

The proposals are included in an interim report from an interdepartmental working report on the control of dogs.

The group was established by Minister McConalogue and the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys in January following request by then Taoiseach Micheál Martin

It came in the wake of a violent attack by a pit bull terrier on a young boy in Co. Wexford late last year, along with numerous dog attacks on sheep in recent weeks.

The interdepartmental working group is tasked with examining issues such as fines for dog owners found in breach of the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local level, microchipping, licences, breeding establishments and the sale of dogs.

Minister Charlie McConalogue will bring a memo to today’s Cabinet meeting which will outline the progress made by the group.

As part of the review, the group’s interim report has 15 recommendations including increasing the fine under the Control of Dogs Act from €2,500 to €5,000.

The report is recommending that the government improves dog traceability and welfare through the creation of a single centralised database for dog microchips.

The regulation around breeding, sale and supply of dogs is also will also be strengthened by the establishment of a national database for dog breeding establishments.

The group will complete its report by summer.