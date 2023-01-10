A working group, which will examine issues around dog control and ownership, is set to be established, following discussions held yesterday (January 9) between two government departments.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalgue, and the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, agreed to form the group during a meeting on how their departments may address ongoing concerns around the topic.

The group will examine issues such as fines under the Control of Dogs Act, enforcement at local authority level, the provision of dog wardens, microchipping, promoting responsible dog ownership and dog licenses.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) stated that the group will report to both ministers, but will also engage and update stakeholders and those affected by these issues.

The department also confirmed that the first meeting of the group is due to take place in the coming days.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister McConalogue said the establishment shows “a clear commitment” from both departments to tackle the ongoing issue.

“As two ministers with primary responsibility in the area of dogs, Minister Humphreys and I held a very constructive meeting with a focus on working closely together in the time ahead.

“There is a clear commitment from both of us to ensure that the law is as robust as possible to ensure that both people and animals are safe,” he added.

The minister stated that while dogs can be great companions, recent “harrowing scenes” have demonstrated the threat that they can pose if they’re not properly controlled.

“Both Minister Humphreys and I will work proactively on this in the time ahead,” he said.

Minister Humphreys echoed this statement, recalling the “devastating impact on families” that recent dog attacks have had in recent weeks.

“While the issue of dog control crosses a number of different government departments, as well as our local authorities, it is vital that we get to grips with this issue.

“The working group will consider all relevant legislative and enforcement issues in relation to dogs.

“This review will bring all the key players together to consider what action can be taken to keep both people and animals safe,” she added.