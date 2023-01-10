No dogs have been seized for the recent attacks on sheep in recent weeks Agriland understands.

Shocking attacks on sheep in Offaly, Tipperary, and Kildare have seen over 100 sheep killed and many put down in the aftermath, along with a substantial number suffering serious injuries due to the attacks.

Since the attacks occurred, despite garda investigations being instigated, little progress has been made in identifying the owners of the dogs or the dogs themselves.

Agriland spoke to sheep chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Kevin Comiskey who has been in contact with affected sheep farmers in many of the counties.

“From my understanding, no dogs or owners of these dogs have been identified for the attacks on sheep in recent weeks,” he said.

“Sightings of the dogs were confirmed in one of the attacks but were not caught or seen again.

“It’s ‘being investigated’ is all that is being said in relation to these attacks.

“I’m calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to call an emergency meeting on this issue as it is time something is done about this. Stronger legislation is needed around the control of dogs,” Comiskey added.

“It’s been going on far too long, year after year we are seeing attacks on sheep with no consequences for those responsible.”

Agriland contacted An Garda Síochána to see if any dogs responsible for the recent incidents were impounded and destroyed or if the owners of the dogs have been identified.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochána said: “Investigations are ongoing into the incidents.”