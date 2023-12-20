A public survey has been launched by Sinn Féin MEP, Chris MacManus, in support of people who do not want to go cashless.

According to MacManus: “Signs reading ‘No Cash, Card Only’ must be a thing of the past.”



The midlands northwest MEP said: “I am the shadow rapporteur on a proposed EU law that will include measures on the right to use cash, that means I will be one of the key MEPs shaping these new rules on behalf of the Committee of Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON).

“As part of that responsibility, I am carrying out a public survey to understand the wants and needs of Irish people.”



According to MacManus, many constituents have spoken about more payment facilities becoming cashless, including: NCT centres; agricultural events; GAA matches, and airport terminals.

“I think the public anger is understandable… the right to cash is a basic human right in modern society.

“Physical cash is legal tender, so it must be protected in its widespread usage commercially, and in its availability to citizens,” he said.

MacManus also stated that having physical money as opposed to card, offers a “personal security, freedom and confidence, that digital and electronic alternatives cannot replace”.

He also wants to help protect the access people have to it: “I believe it is vital that we protect peoples’ access to cash.

“That means guaranteeing people a nearby working ATM, bank service desk, or cash back facility in their community. Part of the survey deals with that particular issue too.



“Basically we’re asking people what problems they have faced in terms of trying to pay with cash, or access it locally in their local community,” he said.