The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed to Agriland that over 33,500 young calves have been slaughtered in Ireland this year.

Data provided by the department shows that 33,575 calves in the 0-6 week age category were slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories up to mid-December 2023.

According to the department these calves originated from 456 herds around the country.

In 2022, 29,206 calves aged up to six weeks were slaughtered in DAFM-approved factories; these animals came from 451 herds.

Calves

Last month, Bord Bia wrote to farmers to inform them that the new Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) criteria will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

Farmers who do not comply with new criteria set out for the Quality Assurance (QA) scheme, which includes a ban on the slaughter of healthy calves, may face suspension.

According to Bord Bia if “non-compliance” is detected in relation to the new criteria, it will then “audit the farm within the following 12 months”.

Farmers who are members of SDAS that it is “prohibited to slaughter healthy calves” within the first eight weeks of their life either via:

On-farm slaughter;

An approved slaughterhouse;

Any other intentional off-farm movement for the purpose of slaughter.

Bord Bia has stressed to SDAS members that if a “non-conformance” is raised in relation to the new criteria, then a “calf breeding and management plan” must be put in place and implemented.

The food board has also confirmed that it will work to establish a limit for the slaughter of calves early in the new year.

Under a data sharing agreement, DAFM will provide information to Bord Bia on which farms are sending calves to slaughter.

The first data transfer from the department is expected to take place before the end of January.

Bord Bia will then analyse that data, with input from animal health experts, to assess the slaughter rates and determine a “fair and reasonable” threshold, which will be reviewed on an annual basis.