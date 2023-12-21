The Tuesday evening weanling sale at Carnaross Mart, Co. Meath, on December 19, was the end of an era for auctioneer, Jim Fox, as it marked his last sale in the rostrum before his retirement.

The well-known auctioneer has retired, after 50 years of service to the industry selling livestock.

Speaking to Agriland, Jim Fox, said: “I started out working in livestock sales 52-years-ago, but I’m 50 years selling livestock.” Image source: Carnaross Mart

The auctioneer said he had been working in marts when he was at school, before officially starting his career working for Fintan Gunne in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan.

“I started in marts when I was in school. I remember loading sheep in Carrickmacross Mart for Larry Goodman, back when he was buying sheep, so before he ever had any factory.

Advertisement

“I then started with Gunnes in 1971, when I was 16-years-of-age and I started selling in 1973,” he said.

He said his first role as an auctioneer was selling pigs, and remembered: “I sold my first lot to a dealer from Kingscourt by the name of Jack Sheanon, and they went on to the late George Wilton from Co. Cavan.

“That time, there would of been 140-150 litters of pigs for sale in Carrickmacross every week.

“I worked in Carrickmacross until it closed, and then I worked in Dundalk sales yard for a while. It was Larry Gunne, another relation of theirs that had it. I was only working there part-time, then they [Gunne] bought Monaghan Mart; that was every Wednesday. It must be 30 years closed now,” he added.

Carnaross Mart became his mainstay until his retirement this week. He was at the helm of the bullock sale on Mondays, the bull weanlings on Tuesday evenings, and the heifers on Thursdays. “It’s a busy spot, Carnaross,” he noted.

Advertisement

Livestock marts

Commenting on his time spent working in livestock marts, he said: “There was a lot of great characters around the mart, years ago. They would have great auld sayings out of them and that.”

He noted that the while the introduction of online bidding has bought great benefits to the sales, it also brought a big change to marts.

“The online bidding is a great help to the marts, and it has helped educate farmers on prices and the value of cattle but now, the farmer leaves their cattle in, and they go home and watch it online. You don’t have the same banter with them nowadays,” he said.

As the auctioneer’s career has now drawn to a close, he said “I wouldn’t dare put a figure” on the number of livestock he has sold over the years. “Definitely a lot of heads,” he laughed.

Marking his last day in the rostrum, the management and staff of Carnaross Mart wished Jim Fox “a very happy and healthy retirement”.