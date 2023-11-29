Wilsons Auctions has welcomed the news of its success in winning a new contract to provide its auction services to Bord na Móna, which is the second consecutive award for the company.
This latest contract will extend the partnership for a further three years, and will see Wilsons Auctions prepare and execute the sale of a huge number of assets and equipment, across a number of auctions, ranging from tractors, excavators, machine attachments and specialist items.
Next Wilsons Auction
In 2023, Wilsons Auctions handled three auctions for Bord na Móna. The first auction of the new contract will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 10.00a.m, with assets being auctioned from Bord na Mona’s Derrygreenagh site in Co. Offaly.
There is the usual wide selection of tractors available, all of which have been well-serviced, although some may appear to be a little ravaged by the weather.
As always, there is a good selection of tyres available, and anybody looking for a particular size is well advised to browse the online catalogue.
Bargains to be had
All assets are available for Viewing & Collection at Bord na Móna, Derrygreenagh, Rochfortbridge, Co. Offaly, N91 YX30, Ireland. The auction is being held both live and online at the company’s Irish head office site, Nass Road, Dublin 22.