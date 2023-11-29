Wilsons Auctions has welcomed the news of its success in winning a new contract to provide its auction services to Bord na Móna, which is the second consecutive award for the company.

This latest contract will extend the partnership for a further three years, and will see Wilsons Auctions prepare and execute the sale of a huge number of assets and equipment, across a number of auctions, ranging from tractors, excavators, machine attachments and specialist items.

Next Wilsons Auction

In 2023, Wilsons Auctions handled three auctions for Bord na Móna. The first auction of the new contract will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 10.00a.m, with assets being auctioned from Bord na Mona’s Derrygreenagh site in Co. Offaly.

Advertisement

There is the usual wide selection of tractors available, all of which have been well-serviced, although some may appear to be a little ravaged by the weather.

As always, there is a good selection of tyres available, and anybody looking for a particular size is well advised to browse the online catalogue.

Bargains to be had

2015 John Deere 5075M 4WD Tractor offering 75hp 1351 Hours displayed on clock, c/w 6 Spool Valves, Fixed Hitch, Ferroni Water Pump & PTO. The cab is said to be clean and all the glass is present.

2000 New Holland 4WD TM150 Tractor with 150hp on tap. It’s showing 7081 Hours On Clock, has 8 Spool Valves, Hydraulic Lifting Arms, Fine Spline PTO . All cab Glass is intact but there is a missing interior panel .

Good potential for a buyer familiar with JCB loaders. There are no hours showing on the clock of this JCB 412, but it does drive, although only forwards.

From 1996 this 61hp Massey Ferguson 362 2WD tractor has 4329 hours on the clock, It comes with 2 Spool Valves, is said to have a clean cab with all glass intact

All assets are available for Viewing & Collection at Bord na Móna, Derrygreenagh, Rochfortbridge, Co. Offaly, N91 YX30, Ireland. The auction is being held both live and online at the company’s Irish head office site, Nass Road, Dublin 22.