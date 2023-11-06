The Pierce McNamee Elite Sale which is taking place via timed auction on the MartEye platform is set to draw to a close at 7:00 this evening, Monday, November 6.

The sale is taking place in conjunction with Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart and features a selection of commercial cattle and embryos from the fold of the well-known Co. Donegal cattle breeder, Pierce McNamee.

At the time of writing, seven of the 12 heifers on offer have bids at, or in excess of, €5,000 and all lots have met their reserve prices.

With just under 1.5 hours until the sale begins to close, Lot 1 currently has a bid of €13,600 on it.

Lot 1 ‘Dream Maker’ is described in the MartEye catalogue as “the undisputed star of the Irish show circuit this year”.

Advertisement

The January-2023-born heifer calf sired by hybrid bull BB2247 has an impressive list of achievements including:

Champion Calf, Finnvalley Show and Reserve Supreme Champion;

Supreme Champion, Inishowen Show;

All Ireland Breeding Heifer Calf Champion, Oldcastle;

All Ireland Roan Calf Champion, North Sligo Show;

All Ireland Senior Calf Champion, Bonniconlon Show;

Reserve Calf Champion, Tullamore Show;

All Ireland Heifer Calf Champion, Virgina Show;

Calf Champion, Strokestown Show.

The catalogue stated: “Consistency defines this remarkable breeding cow, who has also sired a bull in AI Elite Pedigree Genetics named Kiltoal Pearse.

“Even her first commercial calf, at just 220kg, commanded a noteworthy €6,200 in November ’21. Undoubtedly, this calf is a rare and extraordinary Roan calf, setting new standards in Ireland’s show scene.”

Those interested can view the timed auction on the MartEye app.