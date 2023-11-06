Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey has said the EU Commissioner for the Environment is open to “flexibilities” around implementing Ireland’s nitrates cut and is very conscious of the tight time-frame involved.

The commissioner is also expected to visit Ireland in about a fortnight’s time, according to the MEP.

The Midlands-North-West MEP held a meeting with Virginijus Sinkevicius at the European Commission today (Monday, November 6).

Speaking afterwards MEP Markey described the meeting as productive: “It’s important to keep up engagement and I was grateful to the commissioner for taking the time to meet with me again today where we discussed a number of key issues including the nitrates derogation, concerns about Iceland accessing our fishing waters and the Nature Restoration Law.

“On nitrates, he recognised the challenges being faced by farmers and is open to flexibilities, within the 220kg, that would mitigate the impact of the decision.

“The commissioner repeated that he does not want to see a herd cull and is very conscious of the tight time-frame involved.”

Markey added that Commissioner Sinkevicius has confirmed he would be visiting Ireland in about two weeks’ time following an invitation from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“It’s crucial that we continue to work closely with the commission to ensure that the voices of farmers are heard,” Markey continued.

“I do believe the commissioner is proactive in his approach and is open to flexibilities within the new limit,” he said.

Nitrates

Some areas of the country will see the nitrates derogation reduced from 250kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare to 220kg N/ha.

The EU’s Nitrates Directive permits the use of a maximum 170kg N, but the directive allows for a time limited derogation from these rules in certain circumstances.

At present, Ireland’s derogation permits the use of up to 250kg N/ha on derogation farms, but that is set to change.

The current derogation is due to expire on January 1, 2026, and the limit is due to reduce to 220kg N/ha on January 1, 2024 in certain areas, because the latest water quality results have not shown sufficient improvement.