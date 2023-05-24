Wilsons Auctions is back in full swing after the disruption of the last few years. Not only is the company busier than ever, but the Covid-19 event accelerated the adoption of new methods of getting goods sold.

However, according to Lee Geary and Shanta Lawlor of the Dublin branch, while selling online may have revitalised traditional methods, there is still nothing like the buzz of a live auction to get people along to sales.

Viewing at Rochfortbridge

The two were busy preparing for the latest sale to be held on behalf of Bord na Móna at Derrygreenagh, Co. Westmeath, this coming Saturday, May 27 when Agriland went along for a preview. New Holland is the most popular used brand in Ireland, with parts and plenty of expertise readily available

As usual with these sales, there was a large selection of tractors to choose from, although power ratings topped out at around 140hp, which may be considered modest by the modern contractor, but they are eagerly sought after by farmers throughout Ireland. Only a handful of Massey Fergusons are on offer as most in the fleet have already been sold

The bulk of the 65 tractors on offer are in, or around, 70hp and come in the three liveries of John Deere, New Holland or Massey Ferguson, although, as Shanta notes, the latter is restricted to just a few models as it has been quite a few years since any were purchased and they have mostly passed through the fleet by now.

Take a look around with Agriland’s preview video (below) of some of the lots which will be on offer.

Improving the product

Bord na Móna itself has upped its game and spends a little more time on getting the tractors ready for sale, resulting in firmer prices. An interloper in the shape of this Fiatagri 65-94 breaks the ranks of green red and blue

Although the bodywork remains untouched and the tractors are usually in need of some TLC to improve appearances, the workshops remove all the dual wheels as these are not always required by the purchasers and only serve to get in the way when transporting the machines home. Dual wheels are removed and sold separately as they are often not required by customers

Once removed they are sold separately as pairs, allowing customers to choose whether they want them or not. Tractors without the duals fetch much the same as those with, so it marks a sensible move by Bord na Móna.

The other change is that all the tractors start ‘on the button’ unless specified. This is thanks to the batteries being tested before sale and if found to be weak, a new one is installed. Fitted with new batteries, these John Deeres start and run without the need for jump leads or two chains

Prospective buyers now have the chance to start the engines on every lot, taking a good slice of uncertainty out of the decision process and showing that the BnM is starting to think about getting extra value from its assets rather than just dumping them on the market.

Wilsons Auctions moving forward

From Wilsons Auctions’ point of view, a further change is the division of the sale into two parts. On Saturday morning there is the live bidding to be held at its Dublin headquarters for the tractor and tyre sale; bids may also be placed online.

A single hedge trimmer will attract the interest of many farmers

Meanwhile, all the ancillary machinery and workshop equipment will have a dedicated online timed auction starting at 1:00p.m on the same day.

The bidding for each lot is closed at one minute intervals starting at 10:00a.m on Monday. Workshop equipment and other specialist items are sold though a timed auction

Holding two separate sales for the two different categories of equipment is a further development of the auction business model.

It is a significant leap forward with Lee explaining that if it were not for the pandemic lockdowns, this sort of evolution may have taken 10, rather than two, years to come about. A big loader is indispensable on big dairy farms. The Volvo LC120 has 200hp on tap to move heavy loads quickly

Whatever the changes made to the auction scene, Wilsons Auctions remains committed to getting the best deal for both clients and farming buyers.

The improvements made have been widely accepted and have attracted buyers from further afield who can enter a bid without the need to travel from the furthest parts of the country.

Total registrations grow with each auction held, proving that the lure of the auction is far from finished.