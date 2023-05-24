Sportsturf management is the first of five apprenticeship programmes launched in the agriculture and horticulture area, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, has today (Wednesday, May 24) confirmed.

Apprenticeships for farm managers (ordinary level seven bachelor degree); farm technicians (higher level six); and a degree in horticulture (higher level six) will also be introduced later this year.

An apprenticeship in stud farm management (ordinary level seven bachelor degree) will also be launched next year.

“These are really exciting programmes. We need people to want careers in agriculture and horticulture.

“These programmes will allow an individual to work on farms and on the land, while also gaining a major award on the National Framework of Qualifications,” Minister Harris said.

Previously, legislation had prohibited statutory apprenticeships in the area of agriculture, horticulture, or fishing.

The minister also added that apprenticeships “provide a valuable route to professional qualifications” and with the enactment of the Higher Education Authority Act 2022, these have now been extended to the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

According to Minister Harris, farming “is a great career for people and these apprenticeship programmes will help create the next generation of farmers”.

Director of the National Apprenticeship Office, Dr. Mary Liz Trant, also said that the new apprenticeships will be welcomed by many businesses.

“Many of them micro and small businesses which are the backbone of our economy and society,” Trant said.

The five programmes were approved for development by the Apprenticeship Council in 2021.

Sportsturf apprenticeship

This is a two-year course, awarding students with a higher level 6 degree.

The first group of apprentices and employers will begin the course in September 2023.

It will provide training to apprentices to work on plant science and protection, soil and rootzones, the principles of hydrology and preparing and maintaining a sportsturf facility.

In the first year of the degree, “off-the-job training” for the apprenticeship will take place in the Teagasc premises, Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, said the government is working hard to deliver new apprenticeships.