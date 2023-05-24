Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Wednesday, May 24) launched the first annual report for Food Vision 2030 which is the ten-year strategy for the Irish agri-food sector.

Food Vision 2030 is Ireland’s shared strategy for the future of agri-food in Ireland, developed for the sector, by the sector, with environmental, economic and social sustainability at its core, the minister said.

The report outlines how the sector is progressing its goals, including work on environmental sustainability in the dairy and beef sectors, which has been progressed through specific stakeholder groups.

Making the announcement, the minister said: “In the past, the Irish agri-food industry has faced challenges but the sector has always shown resilience and agility in responding to change.

“Food Vision 2030 is an important element of the transition that will be required in the coming years and that it provides a strategic framework and a vision for a dynamic, sustainable and innovative agri-food sector.

“In progressing our journey to be a world leader in sustainable food systems, the agri-food sector will continue to contribute to national, EU and global food security, while continuing to provide a viable way of life for our farming and fishing communities.”

Food Vision 2030

The strategy contains four primary missions, 22 goals and 218 actions for the agri-food sector to work towards in the period to 2030. The four missions set out are as follows:

Mission 1: A Climate Smart, Environmentally Sustainable Agri-Food Sector;

Mission 2: Viable and Resilient Primary Producers with Enhanced Well-Being;

Mission 3: Food Which is Safe, Nutritious And Appealing, Trusted And Valued at Home and Abroad;

Mission 4: An Innovative, Competitive and Resilient Agri-Food Sector, Driven by Technology And Talent.

To date, six actions (3%) are now complete and the targets have been achieved; 64 actions (29%) have substantial action undertaken; 142 actions (65%) have commenced and are progressing; and six actions (3%) have not yet commenced.

Among the key achievements are the development of sustainability plans for the dairy and beef sectors; the work of the Seafood Sector Taskforce; the publication of the new All-Ireland Pollinator Plan; and Ireland’s participation in the United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit.

Minister McConalogue said the first annual report also provides an update on the implementation and monitoring framework, including the work of the High Level Implementation Committee (HLIC). Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue presenting the Food Vision 2023 Annual Report 2022

Updates on the work of the Environmental Working Sub-Group (EWSG) and the monitoring carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlight the “considerable” environmental challenges which must be addressed, he said.

“It is only by working together collaboratively, with all of the stakeholders having a voice and playing a role, that we can progress and meet our challenges and make the most of our opportunities,” Minister McConalogue added.