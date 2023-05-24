Stronger incentives, more strategic policy implementation, and smarter innovations are needed for “greater sustainability, according to the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Janusz Wojciechowski.

The commisioner delivered this during a speech at the ReImagine Europa conference on sustainability in Agriculture.

“Some argue that we must drive farmers to sustainability with more rules and targets.

“However, I believe we can have greater success with stronger incentives, more strategic policy implementation, and smarter innovations.

“With this support, we can enable farmers themselves to be the drivers of sustainable food production, and to lead progress on the path to long-term food security,” Commissioner Wojciechowski added.

Small farms

Commissioner Wojciechowski believes a key focus “must be solidarity with small farmers”.

Five of every six farms in the world consist of less than 2ha, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The commissioner said these farms account for only 12% of all agricultural land; yet produce roughly 35% of the world’s food.

“To put it simply, so much of the world relies upon 2ha of land.

“That is why the European Commission is supporting over 70 partner countries around the world to boost local, sustainable food production,” Commissioner Wojciechowski said.

The commission is also undertaking a “soil mission” to explore the development of carbon farming techniques, which can deliver “win-win benefits for soil health, carbon capture, and farmers’ incomes”.

Incentives for young farmers

Another key priority outlined by Commissioner Wojciechowski is generational renewal.

He said that the European Commission has made it a priority in the ‘long-term vision for rural areas’ initiative, with actions on connectivity, schools, access to health, and mobility.

Currently, less than 5% of farms in the European Union (EU) have farm managers below 35 years-of-age, according to Eurostat.

According to the most recent data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the age profile of farm holders in Ireland shows almost one-third are aged 65 or over.

“Across CAP strategic plans, €8.5 billion has been allocated to support young farmers, through a combination of interventions, such as income and start-up support,” Commissioner Wojciechowski said.

He said national plans by member states have also developed strategies to benefit young farmers.

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) announced €35 million per year in funding to eligible young, trained farmers.

“The challenge of generational renewal is widely recognised both at national and EU level,” Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said.

The ReImagine Europa conference continues today (May, 24).