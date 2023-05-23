Farming communities across Ireland feat their lands “will be flooded” as part of a rewetting programme under the European Union’s proposed Nature Restoration Law, according to the Rural Independent Group leader.

The Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath, today (Tuesday, May 23) told the Dáil that the EU’s proposed Nature Restoration Law in its current form would lead to the “rewetting of boglands and other lands”.

Deputy McGrath said: “As we know, water will find its own level.

“Everybody should know that at this stage. This proposal is half-baked and half-cooked. We are going to drive farmers off the land.

” I can see that we are heading closer to a food shortage in this country. I do not know what it driving it, but I am of the view that this is a deliberate policy. It is a folly, and part of a green agenda.”

He said there were farmers in Ireland who had “spent all their lives draining lands and now there are those who want to flood them again”.

Deputy McGrath added:

“Those who drained their lands got grants in some cases. They were poor enough grants, but they got assistance to drain the land and they were proud of it.

“We see now that they are going to be hunted off this land. It is a case of to hell or to Connaught.”

The Tipperary TD said the Rural Independent Group were now calling for an urgent national debate on the issue. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

According to the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, time will be provided next week for statements in the Dáil on the issue.

He said that the nature restoration law was a proposed European law but agreed that “there are aspects of it that go too far, particularly if it comes to taking agricultural land out of use for food production”.

The Taoiseach added:

“There is a long way to go before this regulation is right. Negotiations are ongoing.

“I encourage people to engage in the debate next week in a productive way and suggest how the legislation can be improved and what compromises can be made in order that it is fit for purpose.

“I share concerns people have across rural and urban Ireland about some aspects of it going too far and not fully recognising how we use land in Ireland.”

Earlier today the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development has voted to reject the proposed Nature Restoration Law.