Gerry Coffey has resigned as the president of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) in protest over what he described as failings of corporate governance.

Speaking to Agriland, Coffey said that several disagreements have emerged between him and IPAV CEO Pat Davitt in recent months, which have now come to a head.

According to Coffey, he raised several issues within the organisation, relating to corporate and financial management which he claimed, he was “met with nothing but resistance”.

Among his concerns were the association’s financial accounts, which he claimed he was not provided with when he asked to see them.

Coffey said he had a right to see them, and that IPAV had a “fiduciary duty” to its members to outline the contents of its accounts.

Among his other allegations were that the CEO made a complaint against him, resulting in an enquiry, on foot of a meeting in which he slammed his hand on a table in frustration, for which he apologised, he said.

Advertisement

Coffey also alleged that he has been denied access to IPAV events.

“I wanted to be treated with the same respect as my predecessors.”

In a statement to Agriland, IPAV said it rejects the allegations made by Coffey, and that it regrets his resignation.

The association said the allegations he raised “were heard and considered by the full IPAV Council [board] and…were unanimously found by [the council] to be without substance”.

According to Coffey, this investigation into his allegations “was a sham”.

He called for an independent investigation into his claims.

Advertisement

IPAV said in its statement that it operates “to the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, accountability, and ethical integrity.

“Across disciplines such as governance, financial management, HR [human resources] and elsewhere, we engage independent professionals with relevant expertise.”

IPAV said that Coffey had not signed the association’s code of conduct on corporate governance.

According to the former president, he did not sign the code of conduct as it contained stipulations he could not agree to.

Coffey claimed that professional advisors had recommended that the dispute go to mediation, which he would have agreed to, but that the CEO, Davitt, would not agree to this.

He added that some members of IPAV are “disgusted” and “disgruntled” by the situation.

Coffey also said that another IPAV member, Joanne Lavelle, and resigned as vice-president earlier this year.