Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the start of the 15% balancing payments to all eligible farmers under year 6 (2022) of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The rollout of these balancing payments brings the total amount paid to over 17,500 farmers under the Sheep Welfare Scheme for 2022 to €17.3 million.

Announcing the commencement of payments today (Wednesday, May 24), the minister said this provides “a significant financial boost to the individual farmers, the sheep sector in general and the wider rural economy”.

The 85% advance payment issued to eligible farmers in November 2022.

The minister commented: “This is the final year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme, which was introduced in December 2016.

“These final payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme are an important support to sheep farmers in the delivery of key welfare actions and provides a financial boost to the individual farmers and the wider rural economy,” he added.

“The successor scheme to the Sheep Welfare Scheme is now in place, with the scheme starting on February 1, 2023.

“I am delighted with the uptake of the scheme, with over 19,000 farmers participating in the [new] Sheep Improvement Scheme. The introduction of this scheme demonstrates the commitment of this government to sheep farmers throughout Ireland,” Minister McConalogue said.

The minister urged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine immediately to facilitate payment.

He said that the department will continue to issue payments on an ongoing basis as outstanding queries are resolved.

Minister launches Food Vision report

Also today, the minister has launched the first annual report for Food Vision 2030, which is the ten-year strategy for the Irish agri-food sector.

The report outlines how the sector is progressing its goals, including work on environmental sustainability in the dairy and beef sectors, which has been progressed through specific stakeholder groups.

Announcing he launch, the minister said: “Food Vision 2030 is an important element of the transition that will be required in the coming years and that it provides a strategic framework and a vision for a dynamic, sustainable and innovative agri-food sector.

He added: “In progressing our journey to be a world leader in sustainable food systems, the agri-food sector will continue to contribute to national, EU and global food security, while continuing to provide a viable way of life for our farming and fishing communities.”