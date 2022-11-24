Wilsons is returning to a mix of online and physical bidding at auctions, the former being considered to be the future with many in the trade suggesting that the old ways were gone, and there was no longer the need for a physical presence at the sale itself.

This view was not always shared by the bidders themselves who would often wish to judge the mood of the crowd before settling on a final limit to their bidding.

Home or away with Wilsons

Whether it is this, that informs Wilsons Auctions decision to hold its next sale in both formats is not disclosed, however, buyers will once again have the choice of attending a physical auction in person or remaining at home and bidding remotely.

The lots are situated at the site at Derrygreenagh, Rochfortbridge, Co. Offaly, although the auction itself will take place at Wilsons Naas headquarters on Saturday, November 26, starting at 10:00a.m.

Advertisement

As usual with the Bord na Móna clear outs of surplus stock, there is a good mixture of tractors, plant, tyres and spares to be put under the hammer by Wilsons.

John Deere

There are a good number of tractors on offer with Wilsons, including the following models from John Deere. 2012 John Deere 5070M 4WD tractor, 2,698 hours displayed on clock 2010 John Deere 6830 4WD tractor, 4,557 hours displayed on clock

Ford and New Holland

Those looking for the reassurance of Basildon-built tractors are not to be disappointed either. 1990 Ford 4630 2WD tractor, 2,940 hours displayed on clock A clean looking 2007 New Holland TL70A 4WD tractor, 4,484 hours displayed on clock, new battery

Massey Ferguson