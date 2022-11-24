The chief executive of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has said that COP15 will see new global targets to restore nature.

Paul Donnelly, chief executive of NIEA said that Northern Ireland is renowned for its natural environment, but it is “under pressure”.

COP15, the UN Biodiversity conference, takes place in Montréal in December and will set the global biodiversity targets, and the direction for UK nature recovery, to 2030 and beyond.

Donnelly said:

“It is not too late to take action to halt and reverse the loss of nature. Investing in nature recovery means investing in our prosperity and wellbeing, supporting food and water security, making us more resilient to climate change.

“The evidence clearly shows that nature and climate change are inextricably linked, and we cannot address one without the other.

“We have demonstrated through our Nature Positive 2030 Report that nature can indeed be restored.

Advertisement

“COP15 will see new global targets to restore nature and we can build on our evidence base to take action to restore nature and ensure a healthy and prosperous future for all.”

The UK’s nature conservation bodies met at an event in London held on November 23, to highlight the role nature recovery will play in securing a sustainable future, involving NIEA, Natural England, NatureScot, Natural Resources Wales, the Committee on Nature Conservation and the Countryside (CNCC) CNCC and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC).