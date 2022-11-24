A consignment of lambs made their way out of the country last week for processing to a key Irish export market.

The consignment of lambs left an export lairage that has not seen lambs exported through it for several years Agriland was told, and it is hoped that last week’s consignment will not be a once-off and instead will become a regular operation.

The exportation of these live lambs took place last Thursday (November 17) and were processed today (November 24) in France.

It’s understood the first consignment to leave last Thursday was to “test the waters” to see can this continue to be a viable option to move lambs in the future, with an evaluation of the whole operation to to be carried out now.

Advertisement

A source told Agriland that the lambs, which left an export lairage facility in the south-east of the country, is hoping to see another consignment leave again from the same facility soon.

If it does prove viable for future use, it would help to insert more competition into the lamb trade here at home at a time when fit lambs are scarce and factories are already scrambling to secure finished lambs.

Stay tuned to Agriland for more developments on this story.