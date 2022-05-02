Wilsons will be auctioning over 70 tractors amongst 200 lots of surplus equipment to be disposed of at Bord na Mona’s Derrygreenagh site.

The range of machines included in the sale on Saturday, May 14th will cover the three major manufacturers New Holland, Massey Ferguson and John Deere, with an extensive offering of 6830s from the latter.

Tractors from 45hp to 145hp

Wilsons describes the sale as a “brilliant opportunity for anyone looking for quality and used agricultural stock”. 2007 New Holland TL70A 4WD tractor, 72hp, 5426 hours shown on clock. A handy tractor around the yard but it has clutch issues according to Wilsons

The first lot will go under the hammer at 10:00am on Saturday, May 14. Presented with live online bidding, registered bidders will be able to livestream the auction and bid online with a virtual auction experience. 2010 John Deere 6830 4WD tractor, 140hp, 5122 hours showing on clock with all glass intact. Would be ideal for a mixer wagon

Tyres and wheels galore

Other assets allocated within the 200 lot offsite auction include a range of specialist equipment, Fuel Bowser Service Wagons, a JCB Teleporter, a large selection of tyres, and much more.

2003 JCB 530 70 Teleporter, 1749 hours shown on clock. The door glass missing which is easy to replace . Ideal for bale handling

Also available will be a number of the historic Wagonmaster Locomotives. Built between 1961 and 1986, these locomotives were often seen working around Bord na Móna’s railway network and became part of the landscape. 1979 Massey Ferguson 135 2WD tractor, no hours clock original seat, missing left door. Clean cab, glass all round, easy and cheap to maintain, the ideal yard scraper

Ricky Wilson, director and auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions said:

“There is a huge demand for quality, used stock in today’s market and this auction will be a great opportunity for the farming community, businesses and as well as private buyers. The tractors really do appeal to everyone.”

2005 Toyota Hilux D-4d 2.5 Std 4×4 – 2494cc. Manual diesel 127,000km. Some attention needed to the front RH wing.

Viewings will be strictly by appointment only, running for four days from Monday, May 9 to Thursday, May 12, from 10:00a.m to 3:00p.m.