Wilsons will be auctioning over 70 tractors amongst 200 lots of surplus equipment to be disposed of at Bord na Mona’s Derrygreenagh site.
The range of machines included in the sale on Saturday, May 14th will cover the three major manufacturers New Holland, Massey Ferguson and John Deere, with an extensive offering of 6830s from the latter.
Tractors from 45hp to 145hp
Wilsons describes the sale as a “brilliant opportunity for anyone looking for quality and used agricultural stock”.
The first lot will go under the hammer at 10:00am on Saturday, May 14. Presented with live online bidding, registered bidders will be able to livestream the auction and bid online with a virtual auction experience.
Tyres and wheels galore
Other assets allocated within the 200 lot offsite auction include a range of specialist equipment, Fuel Bowser Service Wagons, a JCB Teleporter, a large selection of tyres, and much more.
Also available will be a number of the historic Wagonmaster Locomotives. Built between 1961 and 1986, these locomotives were often seen working around Bord na Móna’s railway network and became part of the landscape.
Ricky Wilson, director and auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions said:
“There is a huge demand for quality, used stock in today’s market and this auction will be a great opportunity for the farming community, businesses and as well as private buyers. The tractors really do appeal to everyone.”
Viewings will be strictly by appointment only, running for four days from Monday, May 9 to Thursday, May 12, from 10:00a.m to 3:00p.m.