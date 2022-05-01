A new episode of ‘Spotlight On’, the series of behind-the-scenes videos about careers in the meat industry, showcases Amy Witham who is a site director at UK pork processor Karro.

In a day-in-the-life-of style video, Amy takes viewers around the site and gives them an inside of what her role entails as she is managing the entire site and oversees 1,600 employees.

Meat Business Women membership marketing manager, Rebecca Fearon, said they are delighted that Amy is supporting their campaign by providing a glimpse into her role at Karro. She added:

“Amy does an incredible job of showcasing her role and challenging outdated stereotypes about working in the meat industry, which is so important particularly in helping to recruit new, female talent into the sector.”

Viewers see first hand what it takes to keep a factory of that scale up and running, the daily activities needed to ensure that orders are kept on track, and the different job roles around the site.

‘Outdated stereotypes’

Amy talks about the importance of equality at every level, and much of her role is dedicated to supporting employees across the site, including the first female abattoir apprentice, Ionela Bacioiu.

Last year, a report commissioned by Meat Business Women revealed women make up 36% of the meat industry’s global workforce and hold 5% of chief executive roles.

In the video, Amy talks about supporting her apprentice – who is known as Dana and was recently awarded prizes including Best Abattoir Apprentice, at the Institute of Meat (IoM) – in her training journey.

The ‘Spotlight On’ series was created by Meat Business Women and builds on its ‘She Looks Like Me’ campaign to raise awareness of career opportunities in the meat industry and to highlight female role models.

Amy’s video, which was created by Cande Group, is available to view on Meat Business Women’s website and on YouTube.