A circa 62.7ac roadside holding at Ballyrahan, Tinahely in Co. Wicklow, will go for online auction on Wednesday, June 8, at 3:00p.m, in one or two lots.

The property is for sale as the owners are retiring.

The lands are located in a picturesque part of the county, and are 4km from the villages of Tinahely and Shillelagh, adjacent to Tomnafinnogue Woods and the Tomnafinnogue walking trail and close to the Wicklow Way.

Commenting on the land for sale, David Quinn of Quinn Property in Gorey, said:

“Tinahely is an attractive town located in southwest Wicklow and has a good selection of amenities including schools; churches; shops; restaurants; and pubs.

“It also offers an array of outdoor activities with equestrian and agricultural interests predominant in the area. It is located circa 10km south of Aughrim, circa 20km from Arklow town and the M11, circa 20km from Gorey and circa 80km south of Dublin.

“The land has good frontage onto a local road as well as access off the main Shillelagh /Tinahely road. It is laid out in three divisions, some of which are sub-divided into separate grazing platforms.

Advertisement

“Currently, all the land is in grass and generally of good quality, with the majority of the land suited to either arable or grassland use,” the agent continued.

“The farm has the benefit of a number of natural water courses and is ideal for any farming practice. The land will be offered in the following lots: lot 1: circa 20.5ac; lot 2: circa 42.2 ac; and lot 3: the entire.”

The 62.7ac property will appeal to local farmers looking to expand their holding, David said.

The guide price is: €10,000-€12,000/ac.

“Land in this area usually achieves between €10,000 and €15,000/ac. Demand would be strong,” said David.